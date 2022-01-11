Follow Us:
  1. Home / States / Gujarat reports 7,476 fresh Covid cases, 2,903 in Ahmedabad alone

Gujarat reports 7,476 fresh Covid cases, 2,903 in Ahmedabad alone

The latest additions mounted the state’s overall Covid tally to 8,75,777, while its active caseload stood at 37,238.

IANS | Gandhinagar | January 11, 2022 11:06 pm

Odisha, COVID-19

(representational Image: iStock)

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 7,476 fresh Covid cases with Ahmedabad continuing to account for the lions share with nearly 3,000 new cases.

The latest additions mounted the state’s overall Covid tally to 8,75,777, while its active caseload stood at 37,238.

Of the new cases detected on Tuesday, Ahmedabad alone accounted for 2,903 cases, followed by Surat (2,124), Vadodara (606), Rajkot (319), Bhavnagar (152), Gandhinagar (182), Jamnagar (129), Kutch (121), and Mahesana (108), among others.

On a positive note, no case of Omicron was reported on Tuesday, as the state’s tally of the latest Covid variant stood static at 264, of which 223 have been discharged.

The state also reported three fatalities on Tuesday — one each in Surat, Valsad and Porbandar – taking Gujarat’s overall Covid death toll to 10,133.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Guj to not allow over 150 in gatherings amid rising Covid cases
Jal Jeevan Mission: 'Gujarat to have 100% piped water connections by Oct 2022'
Gujarat reports 654 Covid, 16 Omicron cases