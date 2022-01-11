Gujarat reports 7,476 fresh Covid cases, 2,903 in Ahmedabad alone

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 7,476 fresh Covid cases with Ahmedabad continuing to account for the lions share with nearly 3,000 new cases.

The latest additions mounted the state’s overall Covid tally to 8,75,777, while its active caseload stood at 37,238.

Of the new cases detected on Tuesday, Ahmedabad alone accounted for 2,903 cases, followed by Surat (2,124), Vadodara (606), Rajkot (319), Bhavnagar (152), Gandhinagar (182), Jamnagar (129), Kutch (121), and Mahesana (108), among others.

On a positive note, no case of Omicron was reported on Tuesday, as the state’s tally of the latest Covid variant stood static at 264, of which 223 have been discharged.

The state also reported three fatalities on Tuesday — one each in Surat, Valsad and Porbandar – taking Gujarat’s overall Covid death toll to 10,133.