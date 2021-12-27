Govt striving hard to break the trend of change of guards in HP after 5 years: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that the government will strive hard to break the trend of change of guards after every five years in the state with hard work, dedication, and by serving the people in a befitting manner.

Addressing a rally on completion of four years of BJP government in the state, Thakur said that it was due to the double-engine government at the Centre and the state due to which Himachal has six medical colleges in the government sector today and one in the private sector, Atal Tunnel, Satellite Centre PGI at Una, apart from AIIMS at Bilaspur.

“Himachal is also striving hard to achieve the six goals set by the Prime Minister for the state during the address on 6 September. Drone technology is being promoted in the state in a big way, particularly in health and other sectors. Medicines are carried from Tanda to Dharamshala by using drone technology,” he added.

Thakur while welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chhoti Kashi Mandi, stated that the state was fortunate to have the benevolence of the Prime Minister, who was always considerate towards the developmental demands of the state.

The people of the state also have a special bonding with the PM and this was the biggest asset for the state.

The state government is also striving hard to make this Chhoti Kashi a favorite destination for religious tourism and Shiv Dham is coming up at Kangnidhar in Mandi by spending an amount of Rs 183 crore, CM said.

Thakur further stated that it was a record in the history of Himachal that PM inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth Rs.11,581 crore in a single day. Renuka ji National Project, the foundation stone of which was laid by the PM today would not only generate 200 million unit of energy in a surface powerhouse with 40 MW installed capacity but would also meet the 40 percent drinking water requirement of Delhi by supplying 23 cubic meter water per second to National Capital Territory of Delhi.

He added over 4.25 lakh families of the state have been covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojna of Government of India and 1.16 lakh beneficiaries have been provided free treatment of Rs 139.13 crore. Similarly, under the Mukhymantri Health Care Yojna- HIMCARE, 5.13 lakh families have been registered, and about Rs, 200 crore was spent on providing free treatment to 2.17 lakh people.

The CM said Atal Tunnel was also the biggest gift of PM Modi to the people of the state and this has not only proved a boon to people of the landlocked Lahaul Spiti district but also emerged as a major tourist attraction.

It was due to the inspiration and motivation of the PM that Himachal not only became the first state in the country in administering the first dose of vaccine to cent percent eligible age group but also becoming the first State to achieve the target of a 100 percent second vaccination of all its eligible population. He thanked the PM for providing liberal assistance to the state during this pandemic and assured him that the state would also effectively administer the booster and precautionary doses of vaccination announced by him from the 3rd of January next year.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has special benevolence towards the State and its people.

AIIMS, Satellite Centre of PGI at Una, four Medical colleges, various mega projects were possible for the state due to the blessings of the PM.

Renuka Ji Project and Dhaulasidh Hydro Electricity Project, foundation stones of which were laid today, were hanging in fires for years and were made possible only by the PM. The biggest vaccination campaign of the world was possible in the country only due to the able and strong leadership of PM Modi.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Member of Parliament and State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, Member of Parliament Kangra Kishan Kapoor, Member Rajya Sabha Indu Goswami shared the dais with the Prime Minister, whereas, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen of various Boards and Corporation and senior officers were also present on the occasion.