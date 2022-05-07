Follow Us:
Former chairman of Panthers Party Harsh Dev joins AAP

In another major setback to the Panthers Party, its former chairman and three times MLA Harsh Dev Singh on Saturday joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alongwith some other supporters.

Statesman News Service | Jammu | May 7, 2022 8:21 pm

photo SNS

His joining ceremony was done in presence of Member Parliament Sanjay Singh, Durgesh Pathak and cabinet minister Imran Hussain at the Delhi office.
It is worth mentioning that Harsh Dev Singh was scheduled to join AAP last month when two other former MLAs of Panthers Party, Balwant Singh Mankotia and Yashpal Kundal joined the party, however his entry was delayed as Mankotia reportedly had reservations about him.
Harsh Dev and Kundal were ministers in the coalition government headed by Mufti Sayeed.
Another AAP activist Taranjeet Singh Tony was surprised at the sudden entry of Harsh Dev in the party.

