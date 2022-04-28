Farm diversification project multiplies women farmers income in HP

As limited farm holdings were resulting in low income for farmers in the economically backward area of Rajgarh in Sirmaur district, a unique initiative in farm livelihood diversification project has multiplied the income of women farmers by efficient livestock management.

The women of rural Rajgarh in Sirmour district have set an example for others in farm livelihood diversification and efficient livestock management, thanks to the initiative started by Development Block Rajgarh called ‘Grihani ki Goshala’.

The initiative was started in August 2021 under which cowsheds were given to poor women of 33 panchayats of Development Block Rajgarh under MGNREGA, with a cost of Rs 80,000 per unit.

These cowsheds were designed keeping livestock health and waste management in mind.

Palka Devi of gram panchayat Bhanat has taken benefit under this initiative of construction of cowshed last year.

She said earlier her income was Rs 2,500 from dairy products which has now increased to Rs 10,000 per month after the implementation of an efficient livestock management project.

Similar, Sarla Devi of gram panchayat Bhuria has also benefited with it and now the number of cows has also increased to 4. This has resulted in her monthly income increasing from Rs 4,000 to Rs 15,000 per month.

Block Development officer Rajgarh Arvind Singh Guleria said the average landholding in Himachal Pradesh is approximately 1 hectare and to increase farm income in rural areas, farmers have to diversify their traditional practices for which the Grihani ki goshala initiative was started.

“Due to small landholdings and dependence on cash crops in Sirmaur district, the efforts to increase income of people residing in these areas was not yielding desired results with locals urging the government to provide them with alternative livelihood sources.

Keeping this in mind, the project was started which has now started bearing fruits as the sale of dairy products has now multiplied their income by efficient management of livestock.

Under the project, 900 women were given cowshed by Development Block Rajgarh which led to increased income of poor women of rural areas,” he added.