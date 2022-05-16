BJP trying to take our all mosques, Mehbooba on Gyanvapi row

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday slammed the BJP-led government at the centre over the Gyanvapi Mosque row and alleged “they are after all our mosques”.

Addressing mediapersons in Srinagar, Mehbooba said, “They are after all our mosques. They are after the Gyanvapi Mosque now. Our God is wherever we worship; give us a list of all mosques you are eyeing”, she said.

Mehbooba alleged that the saffron party wanted to change the status of multiple mosques across the country.

She claimed such issues were being raised to distract attention of people from the real problems such as inflation, high fuel prices and unemployment.

Referring to the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat in Budgam, she said we created a safe atmosphere for Kashmiri pandits. In 2010, 2016 during peak unrest, no killing happened.The Kashmiri Files movie has also triggered communal tension.They’re creating Hindu-Muslim issues to distract from real topics and are after Gyanvapi mosque now.

Mehbooba wondered if the government would focus on bringing down fuel price to pre-2014 levels once these mosques were given to them. “I have said this earlier as well. For us Muslims, Allah is where we prostrate,” she added.

Mehbooba said the BJP and other right wing groups were going after historic monuments built by the Mughals. She claimed that 50 percent of tourists come to India only to see Mughal architecture, while the other half come to see Kashmir. Both have been ruined by BJP, she said.

Speaking about unrest in Kashmir, Mehbooba said “The government has to change its approach towards Kashmir. The government has pressured Kashmiris and is diverting from other issues by making them Hindu versus Muslims.”