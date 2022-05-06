Bagga’s Arrest : Kejriwal using Punjab Police to intimidate opponents, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab on Friday said the arrest of Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by the state police is the most unfortunate and disgraceful decision of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Addressing a press conference, the BJP’s state president Ashwani Sharma said, “It is a sad day for democratic rules and regulations of governance. The APP seems to have turned the state police into an instrument of creating terror towards anyone who does not toe Arvind Kejriwal’s line.”

He alleged the APP supremo Kejriwal has turned the Police force into an agency to intimidate opponents. “This does not augur well with our Constitutional system. We are a nation which follows a system of law and is not a personal fiefdom of Arvind Kejriwal,” said Mr Sharma.

The BJP leader said the CM, Bhagwant Mann, needs to be reminded that by putting pictures of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Baba Sahib Dr Ambedkar are not mere ceremonial pictures.

“Their ideals have to be practised. Bagga was not allowed to tie his turban and was manhandled . While his old father was also not spared humiliation and was boxed in the face by the police,” said Sharma.

He said the APP is yet to understand that BJP is a party which faced extreme challenges during Emergency .“We are not afraid of any intimidation but fear that the APP is trying to create chaos and unrest in our state,” said Sharma.

He said total anarchy can be seen as in the APP’s brief rule of 50 days 40 brutal murders have taken place. “A fear psychosis is being created by this party to digress the public from the real issues. We sincerely advise and counsel Kejriwal to abstain from turning the state into a rogue state,” Sharma said.

“The BJP will in the state keep raising its voice of dissent and speak up not once but thousands of times on issues pertaining to the nation and public,” he added.