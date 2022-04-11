611 arrested under NDPS Act in Sirsa in 9 months in Haryana

As many as 611 persons have been arrested in nine months for drug trafficking in Haryana’s Sirsa district.

Sharing this information on Monday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said under its ongoing drive to check drug trafficking, these 611 persons have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act during the past nine months in Sirsa district alone.

During the same period, police have registered 356 cases and arrested the accused involved in drug peddling in the district, where a huge quantity of narcotics worth crores of rupees had been confiscated.

As many as four kilogram (kg) 763 gram heroin, 38 kg 169 gram opium, over 3279 kg poppy husk, over 63 kg ganja and 57,363 tablets falling under the category of prohibited medicine were also seized from the possession of the arrested accused.

In line with the government’s commitment, the police is actively conducting special drives to make Haryana a drug-free state.

The crackdown on those involved in peddling and possession of drugs is being conducted on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Haryana, PK Agrawal appreciated the efforts of district superintendent of police and his entire team for intensifying war against drugs and its peddlers.

The massive crackdown not only led to breaking the supply chain but also helped to curb the drug menace from society. At the same time, Police have also started the process of attaching peddlers’ properties that were acquired from the illicit gains of the illegal trade, he added.