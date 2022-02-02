52,199 more Covid cases in Kerala, TPR at 41.89 per cent

There seems to be no respite for Kerala in new Covid cases, as on Wednesday, 52,199 people turned Covid positive with the daily test positivity rate marginally coming down to 41.89 per cent, as per an official statement.

According to the statement by Kerala Health Minister Veena George, there were 41,715 recoveries while the total number of active cases stood at 3,77,823 of which just 3 per cent of the positive patients were at hospitals.

A record 11,224 people in Ernakulam district tested positive, while the second highest tally was the state capital district with 5,701 cases.

There were 136 Covid deaths, taking the total death toll to 56,100.

On the vaccination front, while 100 per cent (2.68 crore) have had one dose, 84 per cent (2.25 crore) have taken both the doses.

In the 15-18 year group, 72 per cent (10.92 lakh) have been given one dose.