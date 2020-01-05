In a recent turn of events, it is now being reported that former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s statue in Malmo, Sweden was toppled on Sunday by vandals.

A report carried by BBC sport claims that the statue’s nose was earlier cut off after Ibrahimovic decided to own a share of a rival football club in December. On Sunday, the vandals decided to destroy the statue completely and sawed it off right at the ankles of the statue.

The report added that the 3.5 metre statue which is made of bronze was sprayed with paint.

For the unversed, Ibrahimovic has already reached Milan for his second stint with the Serie A giants AC Milan. Notably, Zlatan joined the side last month which keeps him at the club at least till the remainder of the ongoing season. He was spotted training with his teammates last Thursday. He is all set to debut for AC Milan for the second time on Monday where they are all set to welcome Sampdoria.

(With inputs from IANS)