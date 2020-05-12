AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to Milan after spending more than two months in his home country Sweden as Serie A plans to resume the 2019-20 season following the massive outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Italy.

Ibrahimovic was photographed arriving in Milan wearing a facemask and gloves before being driven to the team’s training centre at Milanello where he was likely to be tested for the virus.

Serie A is planning to resume group training from May 18. However, Ibrahimovic is expected to spend two weeks in quarantine before joining his teammates who resumed individual training last week. Group training is set to start again on May 18.

The 38-year-old returned to Sweden on March 12 days after Serie A was suspended as the coronavirus pandemic swept through Italy and Europe. He has been busy training in Sweden with players at Hammarby, a first-division club which he part-owns.

AC Milan players started individual training after all of them were tested negative for COVID-19 as the strict lockdown of two months was lifted in Milan. The club posted updates on their social media handles and on their websites of the players and staff in training.

Meanwhile, Italy Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora on Saturday had said that the country’s major sporting events, including the Serie A, will take “one step at a time” towards resumption.

“We will imminently learn the verdict of the scientific committee on the (Italian Football Federation) FIGC’s medical protocol. We are also ready to propose guidelines to the committee for training sessions involving all team sports and guidelines to open up facilities, including gyms, swimming pools and dance halls, that will allow all those who work in sport to resume their activities,” Goal.com quoted Spadafora as saying in a Facebook video.