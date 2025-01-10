Yuzvendra Chahal says THIS on divorce rumours with Dhanashree Verma

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has finally addressed swirling rumours about his alleged divorce from actor and choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Speculation began when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking a wave of curiosity online.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Chahal shared a heartfelt message to clarify his stance. He began by thanking his fans for their unwavering support, saying, “I am grateful to all my fans for their love and support. This journey is far from over, as there are still many overs left to deliver for my country, my team, and my fans!”

Acknowledging the buzz around his personal life, Yuzvendra Chahal admitted he had noticed the posts circulating online. “I understand the curiosity about recent events, especially regarding my personal life. However, I’ve seen social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true,” he wrote.

The cricketer urged people to avoid indulging in rumours, emphasizing the emotional toll they’ve taken on his family.

“As a son, brother, and friend, I humbly request everyone not to engage in these speculations. They’ve caused immense pain to me and my family. My values teach me to wish well for everyone and achieve success through hard work, not shortcuts,” he added.

Chahal’s message concluded with a commitment to his principles, stating, “With divine blessings, I will always strive for your love and support—not sympathy.”

Meanwhile, Dhanashree Verma also addressed the rumours on her Instagram, calling out “faceless trolls” for spreading baseless claims. “The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. It’s upsetting to see baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, tarnishing my reputation,” she said.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram, first met during the pandemic when Chahal approached Dhanashree for dance lessons.

Their recent Instagram activity triggered the divorce rumours, but both have firmly dismissed the claims. While Chahal urged fans to respect his privacy, Dhanashree condemned the character assassination she faced online.