Not long ago, Rohit Sharma was trolled by Harbhajan Singh over a workout video that he had shared on social media. This time, he has been trolled by his former national and Mumbai Indians teammate Yuvraj Singh.

When the star Indian opener uploaded a video of himself promoting a health drink, Yuvraj Singh took the opportunity to troll Sharma as he posted a funny comment on the video.

‘Looks like the bournvita is working on your cheeks,’ Yuvraj commented on Rohit’s video.

I am here to talk about my most important inning. It’s not the one where I’ve scored the most runs. I hope that with this initiative, kids and parents alike will learn to give importance to learning and #LookBeyondMarks @BournvitaIndia pic.twitter.com/K3AfJfh9bl — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 27, 2020

Although cricketers have been trolling each other in the past as well, somehow Rohit Sharma seems to be involved in many of such Twitter banters. Time and again, he has either trolled his good mates Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav and on many occasions, such as this time, been on the receiving end as well.

Fans are hoping that the Hitman makes a blockbuster comeback in the Indian team for the South Africa series before leading Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).