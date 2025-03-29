Yuva All Stars Championship: Palani Tuskers, Junior Steelers qualify for Super 6

Sonipat Spartans, Chandigarh Chargers, Junior Steelers and Jaipur Pink Cubs bagged victories on Day 23 of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 in Haridwar.

Jaipur Pink Cubs defeated UP Falcons 49-29 to eliminate the latter from the qualification race. The Pink Cubs were leading 19-17 at half-time despite getting All Out once in the first half. They inflicted three All-outs on the Falcons to register a 20-point victory. Parvinder was the star performer with 11 points. The Pink Cubs and Falcons are first and fifth, respectively in Pool A.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Junior Steelers beat Kurukshetra Warriors 46-34 to qualify for the next round. The Steelers were off to a good start but conceded the lead to the Warriors following an All Out. However, they got the game back in their favour, inflicting an All Out on their opponent. Haryana were leading 23-21 at half-time. Despite the Warriors putting up a tough fight, the Steelers won the match by 12 points. Haryana’s Jaya Soorya was the top performer with 14 points (12 raid points and 2 tackle points). The Steelers are fourth in Pool A with 39 points.

Advertisement

Chandigarh Chargers defeated Vasco Vipers 56-31, riding on the back of Sandeep Saini’s 17 points and Paratp Singh’s 14 points. They were at the top of their game, getting the Vipers’ All out thrice in 40 minutes. The Chargers also registered four Super Tackles to register a comfortable 25-point victory. They have finished third in Pool B with 53 points.

Later in the day, the Sonipat Spartans registered a nine-point victory against Yuva Mumba. They inflicted two all-outs on Mumbai and took a massive 27-13 lead at the end of the first half. In the second half, Yuva Mumba inflicted an All-out on the Spartans and reduced the deficit to eight points, but Sonipat was quick enough to extend their lead and win the match with a score of 49-40.

Despite the loss, Yuva Mumba’s Umesh Panwar earned 12 points and Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi bagged 11. They are fourth in Pool B with 48 points, while the Spartans have moved to the top of the standings with 60 points.