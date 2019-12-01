Australia opener batsman David Warner, who on Saturday scored a record-breaking 335 runs in the second Test against Pakistan, said that former India batsman Virender Sehwag had once prophecised that the Australian southpaw would become a better Test player than a Twenty20 player.

In 2009, Warner was signed up by Delhi for the second season of the IPL, and worked extensively with Sehwag, who was the then captain of the franchise.

“When I got the opportunity to play for Delhi in the IPL and I met Virender (Sehwag) there, he sat me down. ‘He said I will be a better Test player than Twenty20 player. And I said to him,’you’re out of your mind’,” Warner was quoted as saying on ICC’s official website.

With his maiden Test triple ton, which was also the fourth-fastest Test treble, Warner became the second-highest Australian runscorer by edging past Don Bradman and Mark Taylor’s career-best 334.

“It just sunk into me that it’s very rare you get these opportunities,” said, adding, “Given there was still a lot of time left in the game, and you look up at the scoreboard and there was another 71 overs to go, and I was on 250-odd, and I thought, ‘This is probably a chance I’m never gonna get again’.

“I’m a very confident person, whether or not I scored those runs or didn’t score my runs, I hold my head up high and have that little smirk on my face that I always have,” he added.