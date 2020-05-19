Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene has not been in agreement with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) with respect to the proposed multi-million-dollar cricket stadium being built in the island nation.

Notably, the Sri Lanka government, in collaboration with the board, is mulling to build the largest cricket stadium in the country. The construction of this proposed stadium is expected to cost around 30-40 million dollars.

Legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Jayawardene has questioned the need for having a new stadium in the country at a time when even the existing cricketing infrastructure is not being used to its full potential.

In its clarification issues later, the Sri Lankan Cricket board has stated that they have been planning to build a stadium closer to Colombo for a long time now since a minimum of five world-class stadiums are required to host a high-profile ICC event.

“It is important to note that Sri Lanka Cricket has also expressed interest in the ICC’s request to host two ICC World Cup events which are scheduled to be held in the year 2023 to 2031,” the SLC said in a statement uploaded on their Twitter handle.

Jayawardene has now pointed out that the country has hosted World Cups in the past with the existing number of stadiums.

“Having looked at the SLC clarification, let me give my non political opinion. We have hosted a T20 World Cup and co-hosted 50-over World Cup with the existing venue,” Jayawardene tweeted.

“You first bid for the World Cup and if you get it then with the financial assistance from the ICC you construct infrastructure.

“You don’t build a stadium for 40 million USD hoping to get a World Cup in 10-15 year’s time,” he added.