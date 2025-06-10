WTC final: South Africa eye glory, Aussies target back-to-back titles

The scars of June 17, 1999 could still haunt South Africans across generations. Exactly 26 years ago, what promised to be a triumphant march to their first-ever World Cup final turned into a collective nightmare after a narrow one-run loss to Australia in Birmingham.

With one run needed from four balls, Lance Klusener, having bludgeoned Australia to the brink, it appeared victory was within touching distance as South Africa stood on the cusp of history. Then panic descended when it mattered most. Klusener, seeing a chance, bolted but Allan Donald, his partner, did not, and that moment of miscommunication turned into a full-blown calamity knocking the Proteas out, tied on score but losing on a technicality.

Advertisement

The scars of that day haven’t healed, and open every time the South Africans reach an ICC knockout, every close finish, every time the Proteas dare to dream again.

Advertisement

Come Wednesday, South Africa face a familiar foe at Lord’s, and over the next five days, have a golden opportunity to heal that lasting wound when they face each other in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

South Africa’s WTC journey started with a 1-1 drawn series against India at home, before being handed a 2-0 series defeat by New Zealand. They then travelled to the West Indies, winning 1-0, before picking up pace with 2-0 wins against both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Then, their thrilling two-wicket win against Pakistan at Centurion was enough to help them seal their berth in the final. They went on to win the series 2-0 against Pakistan, earning their seventh consecutive Test win in this cycle to qualify for the final as table toppers.

Meanwhile, defending champions Australia, started their journey to the WTC Final with two Ashes wins before England’s comeback to draw the series 2-2, followed by a clean sweep at home, winning three Tests against Pakistan.

Aussies were dropped to the second spot in the WTC standings after the Test series against the West Indies ended in a 1-1 draw. Then, a 2-0 sweep away from home against New Zealand followed. Australia then hosted India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they claimed 3-1 after 10 years to pave their way for a second consecutive appearance in the WTC Final.

On the eve of the crucial match, both teams revealed their respective Playing XI’s. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma headlined a well-rounded lineup that offers the first-time WTC Finalists multiple options in all departments of the game, while Pat Cummins offered no surprises while unveiling the team with No.3 Marnus Labuschagne confirmed as the second opener alongside veteran Usman Khawaja while Josh Hazlewood won the race against Scott Boland to partner left-armer Mitchell Starc and Cummins in the pace attack.

Earlier in the day, International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah expressed his excitement for the “enthralling contest” and gave his best wishes to both teams for the “Ultimate Test”.

“Looking forward to an enthralling contest in the @ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s. Best of luck to both @ProteasMenCSA and @CricketAus in the Ultimate Test!” Shah wrote.

The winner of the WTC 2023-25 will walk away with USD 3.6 million, a significant jump from the USD 1.6 million awarded in both 2021 and 2023 while the runners-up will earn USD 2.16 million, up from USD 8,00,000.

Squads:

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.