Historic! South Africa break the ICC trophy jinx with WTC crown

Ending a 27-year wait for an ICC title, South Africa scripted history at Lord’s on Saturday as Aiden Markram’s brilliant century powered them to an emphatic five-wicket victory over former champions Australia, securing their maiden ICC World Test Championship mace.

The Proteas comfortably chased down the remaining 69 runs on the fourth morning at Lord’s, with wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne striking the winning runs to seal South Africa’s first men’s senior ICC title since 1998.

Opener Aiden Markram spearheaded the chase with a commanding 136 off 207 balls, anchoring South Africa’s pursuit alongside captain Temba Bavuma, whose gritty 66, despite battling a hamstring niggle, proved vital. The duo’s 144-run partnership steadied the innings as South Africa resumed the fourth day on 213/2.

Australia managed to delay the inevitable with a couple of quick wickets of Bavuma and then Tristan Stubbs (8), before Markram and David Bedingham (21 not out) almost took them near the finish line. Bavuma (66) was removed by Australian counterpart Pat Cummins in the third over of the day as the Aussies sniffed a potential lifeline and then Mitchell Starc pierced the defences of Tristan Stubbs (8) when 41 runs were still required.

Just as he had on the pivotal third day, Markram remained composed, patiently waiting for loose deliveries to punish and made batting look effortless as South Africa edged closer to their target. His calm approach didn’t waver even after the dismissals of Bavuma and Stubbs, and when he eventually fell to Josh Hazlewood with the win in sight, it only gave him the chance to soak in the moment and earn a well-deserved standing ovation from the appreciative Lord’s crowd.

While Markram rightfully earned the plaudits for his match-winning knock, South Africa’s triumph was built on all-round contributions from across the XI. Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada played an equally vital role, finishing with nine wickets across both innings to keep Australia in check and drive the team towards a historic victory.

Both Markram and Rabada played together when South Africa won the ICC Men’s Under 19 Cricket World Cup in 2014 and this victory is just rewards for the pair and a South African team that have had so many close misses in the knockout stages of ICC events in recent times.

Just last year South Africa fell agonisingly short with victory in sight in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against India and there were some nervy moments at Lord’s as the Aussies made a pair of breakthroughs on Saturday as the target of 282 was slowly diminished.

Australia’s experienced bowling attack was in excellent form for the entire match and it took the innings of Markram’s lifetime to quell them as South Africa broke their lengthy trophy drought in style in the Ultimate Test.

Brief scores: Australia 212 and 207 in 65 overs (Mitchell Starc 58, Alex Carey 43; Kagiso Rabada 4-59, Lungi Ngidi 3-38) lost to South Africa 138 and 282/5 in 83.4 overs (Aiden Markram 136, Temba Bavuma 66, Wiaan Mulder 27, David Bedingham 21; Mitchell Starc 3/66) by five wickets.