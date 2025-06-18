SA opener Markram gains big after all-round show during WTC Final

Aiden Markram, who delivered a match-winning 136 off 207 balls in South Africa’s historic chase of 282 against Australia in the World Test Championship Final at Lord’s, has rocketed seven spots to 11th in the ICC Test batting rankings, just two points behind New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell (725) in 10th.

Markram’s contributions weren’t limited to the bat, as his two crucial wickets also earned him a remarkable 44-place jump in the all-rounder rankings. Meanwhile, his teammate David Bedingham, who remained unbeaten during South Africa’s memorable win, has risen 17 places to 40th in the batting rankings, now level with Australia’s Cameron Green.

South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who produced a blistering spell during Australia’s second innings, has climbed seven spots to share the 37th place in bowlers’ rankings with fellow quicks Lahiru Kumara of Sri Lanka and Pakistan’s Naseem Shah.

His team-mate, pace bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada, maintained his second place among the bowlers, next to India’s Jasprit Bumrah. For Australia, left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, who took five wickets scored a fighting half-century in the second innings, climbed to 10th spot in the bowling and all-rounders’ rankings respectively.

Australia all-rounder Beau Webster, who was Australia’s top scorer in the first innings, ascended 13 places in the batting rankings.

Australia will now kick start the new World Test Championship cycle with a three-match Test tour of the West Indies later this month, with matches to be held in Barbados, Grenada and Jamaica.

On the other hand, the championship winning South Africa players and support staff will be returning home on Wednesday. After a brief break, the Proteas will regroup for a two-match Test series in Zimbabwe.