The WTA has announced that two more additional tournaments, the Prague Open in the Czech Republic and the Top Seed Open in Lexington, have been added to the provisional 2020 calendar, which now features 21 tournaments.

The WTA Tour, which has remained suspended since March 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin with the Palermo Ladies Open on August 3, followed by events in Prague and Lexington a week later.

The Cincinnati Masters is slated to be played at the Flushing Meadows, New York followed by the US Open from August 31-September 13.

There will be claycourt events in Madrid and Rome before tournaments in Europe and the Asia Pacific region, including the China Open in Beijing and the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen set to be played between November 9-15.

“As the WTA Tour looks to return to competition in 2020, we are pleased to provide additional playing opportunities for our athletes,” said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO in a statement.

“We are delighted to welcome the teams in Prague and Lexington onto the 2020 provisional calendar and look forward to the return of women’s professional tennis.”