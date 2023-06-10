Wrestlers won’t participate in Asian Games unless issues are resolved: Sakshi Malik

Wrestler Sakshi Malik on Saturday set a condition for participation in the Asian Games. She said she and the other grapplers won’t take part in the event unless the protesting wrestlers’ issues are completely resolved.

Talking to media persons in Sonipat, Malik said no one understands what the wrestlers are going through mentally each passing day.

The 30-year old grappler arrived in Sonipat to attend the Mahapanchayat called to decide the future course of action for the protesting wrestlers, who have been demanding the resignation of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

“We will participate in Asian Games only when all these issues will be resolved. You can’t understand how mentally exhausting this is and what we are going through every day, ” Sakshi said.

Sakshi’s comments have come at a time when trials for the Asiad are scheduled to take place soon. All the wrestlers, including those involved in the protest, need to compete at trials and earn their place in the India team for the Asian Games, which will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

Early in the morning, Olympian Bajrang Punia, who has been part of the protest by wrestlers, said they will put forward their discussions with the government before the people supporting them during the Mahapanchayat.

“Whatever talks we had with the government, we will discuss that with the people who are supporting and standing with us…,” Punia told a news agency.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had assured on Thursday that all the issues of the wrestlers will be resolved. Chargesheet against the accused WFI chief will be filed by June 15 and the Wrestling Federation of India’s elections will be held by June 30.

He also assured formation of an internal complaint committee of which a woman player or an official will be chairperson.

He even said the names of two coaches have also been proposed by wrestlers for the ad-hoc committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). “They will be made its members.