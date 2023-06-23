Wrestlers’ demand to train in US is in consideration, ministry will make decision later: Kalyan Chaubey

India’s top wrestlers, including Olympian medallist Bajrang Punia, who had spearheaded the protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, have now written to the Sports Ministry that they want to train in the US to prepare for upcoming Asian Games trials.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha and wrestler Geeta Phogat attended the Olympic Day event in Delhi on Friday. Joint Secretary of the Indian Olympic Association, Kalyan Chaubey said that the wrestlers’ demand to train in the US ahead of the Asian Games 2023 trials is in consideration and the IOA and ministry will make a decision later.

“Their demand to go US for training also be in consideration yet. IOA and Ministry will make a decision on that later,” Chaubey said.

Chaubey said that although the IOA has asked the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to extend the deadline in order to satisfy the wrestlers’ request, it is unclear whether India will receive a break.

The ad-hoc panel must conduct trials before July 15 since the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) must give the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) the names of every athlete who will be competing by that date.

“We got an application to send a request to OCA asking for an extension of the participation date. We have forwarded that to the Olympic Council of Asia. We have received a letter from the hosting country that is china that they want a guarantee from Indian Olympics Association (IOA). Wrestlers demand to give extension for Asian championship and the matter is under consideration as China asked us and wants to guarantee that no other sports federation wants the same thing,” Joint Secretary of the Indian Olympic Association, Kalyan Chaubey said.

“We as an India Olympics Association would like to make every possible effort to give best level of facilities to each and every athlete,” Chaubey added.

IOA president PT Usha said that the preparations for the Paris 2023 Olympics are going well.

“IOA will do every possible thing to support India players and of course wrestlers of India. I think preparations are going on very well. Our players are doing good. I hope that this time we will have a good performance in Paris,” said Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha on Paris 2024 Olympics.

Earlier, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections have been postponed from July 6 to July 11, as per the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).In the election, the members of the executive committee of WFI will be decided. The occupants of the post of president, one post of senior vice-president, four posts of vice president, one each position of secretary general and treasurer, two posts of joint secretary and five posts of an executive member will be decided, as per a letter from IOA.