Wrestler Satender punches referee during Commonwealth Games trials, gets life ban

Wrestler Satender punched a referee after losing his bout in the 125kg freestyle category during the Commonwealth Games selection trials, prompting the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to ban him for life on Tuesday.

Satender stormed across the mat to punch the referee after losing his bout to opponent Mohit.

“WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was present at the venue for the trials, took immediate action against Satender and suspended him for life,” Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of the WFI told Sports Tak.

The 57kg bout between Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Aman was also temporarily halted due to Satender’s intervention on the mat.

Notably, Tokyo Olympic medalists Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia were not granted direct entry to the Commonwealth Games and were instead required to compete in trials. The two superstars were bypassed in the semi-final stages of their respective weight classes.

(Inputs from IANS)