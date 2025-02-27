WPL 2025: UP Warriorz squad arrives in Lucknow for their first-ever home leg

UP Warriorz, led by captain Deepti Sharma, have produced some great performances in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 and have now arrived, for the first time, at their home ground in Lucknow. On arrival in Lucknow, the UP Warriorz were welcomed by fans and a cultural programme at the KD Singh ‘Babu’ Stadium.

While it wasn’t the best start to the season in Vadodara, UP Warriorz built up momentum in their three games with thrilling wins against the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Among the highlights for the season so far has been Grace Harris’ hat-trick, which was the third in WPL history and the second by an UP Warriorz player. Chinelle Henry also stepped up to the plate when she scored a brilliant 23-ball-62, during which she also achieved the milestone of scoring the joint-fastest fifty in WPL history (18 balls).

Meanwhile, the World’s No. 1 bowler in T20Is, Sophie Ecclestone, was at her unplayable best when the UP Warriorz beat the RCB in a Super Over and walked away with the Player of the Match award.

Among the Indian players, captain Deepti Sharma has led from the front with the bat and ball, whilst the likes of Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Shweta Sehrawat, and Kranti Goud have all made significant contributions so far.

Happy to be in her home turf, captain Deepti Sharma had a message for the fans on the team’s arrival. “We are extremely excited to play in our home stadium, and the team is raring to go. I urge the fans to arrive in huge numbers and fill the stadium to its brim. We are looking forward to seeing you all cheer from the stands, and I promise that the team will give it their all on the field,” she said.

“With your unwavering support, we are confident of being the best version of ourselves as we go all out for qualification for the playoffs,” Deepti Sharma added.

Jinisha Sharma, Director, Capri Sports, said, “It’s exciting to be in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – our home state – for the first time. The team has shown great character this season, and after a thrilling Super Over win against RCB, we’re eager to carry that momentum forward. I have full faith in this squad’s ability to deliver, and at the Ekana Stadium, I know they will rise to the occasion and meet the expectations of our incredible fans. Our focus is on finishing the league stage strong and securing our place in the playoffs.”

UP Warriorz WPL 2025 squad: Deepti Sharma (c), Uma Chetry (wk), Chinelle Henry, Poonam Khamnar, Kiran Navgire, Dinesh Vrinda, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Gouher Sultana.