WPL 2025: Just close your eyes and run, says Harleen about her advice to Beth Mooney

Harleen Deol was the real architect of Gujarat Giants’ five-wicket victory over the Delhi Capitals as she allowed Beth Mooney, Deandra Dottin, and captain Ashleigh Gardner to display their power-hitting while simultaneously racking up a score of 70, off 49 deliveries, to seal victory.

The side chasing 178 were in a spot of bother heading into the final overs, after having gotten off to a slow start, but a quick cameo by Dottin set up the second-highest successful run chase of the ongoing season.

Harleen claimed it’s easy to partner with Beth, who scored 44 on the night and put on an 85-run stand for the second wicket and talked about the importance of rotating strike,

“I was trying to play till the end, I knew that there were plenty of big hitters to come. When you bat with Beth, it is very easy; she hits boundaries and takes singles as well. You just have to be alert because she is very alert while taking singles, and you just have to close your eyes and run. When you bat with the other power strikers like Dottin, you just need to take a single and put them on strike,” said Harleen after winning her first Player of the Match trophy.

With 13 runs required off seven deliveries, it was the 21-year-old Kashvee Gautam who slogged a six off purple cap holder Shikha Pandey to bring the deficit within touching distance. Harleen revealed the advice she gave to the rising star.

“I know she (Kashvee) is very good at hitting sixes, the ball she hit for six, and I just told her that Shikha is bowling straight and the ball is keeping slightly low, so told her to shut her eyes and swing down the ground. When you are scoring runs and the team is winning, that is what you dream of. Can’t ask for anything better,” she added.

With this result, the Gujarat Giants have inched closer to a spot in the Playoffs. They now need to win their final league game to seal a spot in the playoffs for the first time in the tournament’s history, while the UP Warriorz have been eliminated from contention.