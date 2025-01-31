WPBL 2025: Bengaluru Jawans beat Mumbai Pickle Power to secure top spot

Bengaluru Jawans sealed their place at the top of the standings with a 4-1 victory over Mumbai Pickle Power in the World Pickleball League (WPBL) 2025 at the Cricket Club of India-Brabourne Stadium here on Thursday. The tie saw a mix of high-intensity clashes and standout individual performances.

Jack Foster kicked things off in men’s singles with a win over Brandon Lane. After a tight start, Jack took control, finding his rhythm and cruising to a 26-10 victory.

The women’s doubles saw Sabrina Mendez and Glauka Carvajal Lane attempt a late comeback, but Bengaluru’s Trang Hyunh-McClain and Alexandra Borobia held on for a narrow 12-11 win.

Mayur Patil and Eung Gwon were in full flow in men’s doubles, dismantling Marcello Jardim and Felix Grunert. The Mumbai pair led from start to finish, dominating 22-6. Katerina Stewart regained the momentum for Bengaluru in women’s singles, overcoming Mihae Kwon. Trailing early, Stewart showed her class and completed a 22-14 victory.

The mixed doubles match was forfeited by Mumbai’s Brandon Lane due to illness, handing Bengaluru the win. With this 4-1 victory, the Jawans cement their status as favourites. Mumbai Pickle Power will be in action again in the semifinals.