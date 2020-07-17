Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara is recognised as one of the best batsmen in the world in Test match cricket but has failed to replicate his success in limited-overs cricket. Pujara has featured in as many as 77 Tests for India and averages nearly 50 in the longest format of the game. However, he has only played 5 ODIs and scored 51 runs between August-June 2014.

Indian spine great Dilip Doshi has now come in support of Doshi and stated that Pujara deserves a place in the ODI team.

“I will not drop a guy like Pujara from my ODI team,” said Doshi in a chat with Playwrite Foundation.

“I will ask him to hold one end and keep on batting till the 50th over and I think he is quite capable of it. It hurts me when people call a high-class batsman such Cheteshwar Pujara as too slow,” Doshi added.

Pujara went unsold in the Indian Premier League auction for the 13th edition and has never played a T20 for India.