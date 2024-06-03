Would love to coach the Indian team, confirms Gambhir

Tipped as a frontrunner for the Indian team’s head coach’s position, World Cup-winning former opener Gautam Gambhir has finally confirmed his interest in the position.

With Rahul Dravid set to vacate the position post the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2024, the BCCI had already invited new applicants for the role. The deadline to apply for the role was May 27 but it is still not clear if Gambhir has submitted his application.

The 42-year-old’s former India southpaw’s name as a possible successor to Dravid, started gaining momentum after he spearheaded Kolkata Knight Riders to their third title triumph in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) final.

Before his return to the KKR fold in 2024 after parting ways in 2018, Gambhir was with the Lucknow Super Giants in the last couple of years and guided to them consecutive playoffs. His return to KKR ahead of this season helped them arrest a 10-year title drought, after which his name started doing the rounds as a possible contender to the India head coach’s role.

“I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honour. There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team,” Gambhir said at an event in Abu Dhabi.

“You are representing 140 crore Indians. And more across the globe as well. And when you represent India, how can it get bigger than that?”

A few days back, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had stated that the board prefers “individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks.”

Gambhir, who played a key role in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup win in 2007 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup win in 2011, feels India need to be fearless in their approach to win big tournaments.

“How can I help India win the World Cup – I think it’s not me that will help India win the World Cup, it is 140 crore Indians that will help India win the World Cup,” Gambhir said.

“If everyone starts praying for us, and we start playing and representing them, India will win the World Cup. The most important thing is to be fearless and yes, I would love to coach India,” he said.

Gambhir also revealed his mantra for success that worked during KKR’s campaign in IPL 2024.

“A secure dressing room is a happy dressing room, and a happy dressing room ends up in a winning dressing room. The only thing I did in the KKR was following this mantra. With God’s grace it actually worked,” Gambhir said.

Earlier this week, former India captain Sourav Ganguly had backed Gambhir for the India head coach role, saying “he is a good candidate”.