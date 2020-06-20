Indian speedster S Sreesanth has stated that while he is open to play for India again, he is not in the Kerala Ranji team setup to compete.

“I’m not here to compete, I’m just here to help and share my experiences and in that process if the selectors give me a chance then why not, I would like to play the 2021 Test Championships final if India plays in it,” he was quoted as saying by the New Indian Express.

It was earlier reported that the Kerala Cricket Association would consider the 37-year-old for selection in Ranji trophy after his ban ends in September. The Kerala Express stated that there is no longer a fear of failure for him.

“I’ve been blessed to get this opportunity. There is no fear of failure or success. A lot of people don’t want to compete because of a fear of failure or even of success, they don’t know what to do with success,” he said.

“I think I am blessed to have a balanced approach now. Thanks to my family and Malayalees across the globe for standing by me. My approach now is to just share experiences and help players, regardless of who they are.”

Sreesanth has so far featured in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India in which he picked 87, 75 and 7 wickets respectively.