Follow Us:
  1. Home / Sports / World Junior Squash Championships: India’s Anahat Singh enters quarters

World Junior Squash Championships: India’s Anahat Singh enters quarters

The 14-year-old defeated Malik 11-5, 11-5, 6-1, 11-7. She will face Egypt’s Fayrouz Abouelkheir for a place in the semifinals.

SNS | August 14, 2022 11:22 am

WSF World Junior Championships , Anahat Singh, Team India,

World Junior Squash Championships: India's Anahat Singh enters quarters (Picture Credits - IANS)

Indian squash player Anahat Singh entered the quarterfinals of the women’s singles event of the 2022 WSF World Junior Championships after beating England’s Torrie Malik 3-1, here on Saturday.

The 14-year-old defeated Malik 11-5, 11-5, 6-1, 11-7. She will face Egypt’s Fayrouz Abouelkheir for a place in the semifinals.

“I really didn’t expect that, but surprisingly I wasn’t nervous!” Anahat said after her win over Malik.

Anahat, a Grade 9 student from Delhi, was also a member of India’s squash contingent in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games. She was the youngest member of the Indian contingent in Birmingham.

(Inputs from IANS)

TAGS :

Related Latest News

PV Sindhu pulls out of World Championships due to stress fracture
Virat Kohli begins training ahead of Asia Cup 2022
Anurag Thakur congratulates Indian contingent on conclusion of successful CWG 2022 campaign