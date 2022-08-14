World Junior Squash Championships: India’s Anahat Singh enters quarters

Indian squash player Anahat Singh entered the quarterfinals of the women’s singles event of the 2022 WSF World Junior Championships after beating England’s Torrie Malik 3-1, here on Saturday.

The 14-year-old defeated Malik 11-5, 11-5, 6-1, 11-7. She will face Egypt’s Fayrouz Abouelkheir for a place in the semifinals.

“I really didn’t expect that, but surprisingly I wasn’t nervous!” Anahat said after her win over Malik.

Anahat, a Grade 9 student from Delhi, was also a member of India’s squash contingent in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games. She was the youngest member of the Indian contingent in Birmingham.

