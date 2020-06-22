Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik feels that India-Pakistan bilateral cricketing rivalry should resume at the earliest since the cricketing world is in desperate need of it. He stated that just like England and Australia cannot even imagine Test cricket without the Ashes, India and Pakistan should also not let go of the intense cricketing battle.

Notably, the two Asian neighbouring countries have not played a full-fledged bilateral series since 2007 owing to the political tensions between the two countries. They have only faced each other in ICC events as well as the Asia Cup.

Malik is not the only cricketer to bat for cricket resumption between the countries. Earlier, Malik’s former national teammate Shoaib Akhtar had proposed a three-match ODI series between the two countries to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus pandemic in both the countries.

“I think the world badly needs this rivalry to resume, in the same way that world cricket needs the Ashes,” Malik told PakPassion.net in an interview.

“Could England and Australia imagine Test cricket without an Ashes series? Both series are played with the same kind of passion and have such a great history, so it is a shame that we don’t play right now.

“Also, I have Pakistani friends who love to talk about Indian cricketers with respect and admiration. Similarly, I and my Pakistan team-mates are given such love and support when we play in India so it is a rivalry that I would like to see return as soon as it is possible,” the 38-year old former captain added.