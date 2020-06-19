World Athletics has launched a six-week global campaign ‘Fitter with Friends’ to assist runners around the world to stay motivated and continue their health routines as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Research conducted by RunRepeat.com across 139 countries in the early stages of lockdown found that 88 pe rcent of people who normally exercised once or twice a week had increased their exercise routine. Of more than 12,000 people surveyed, those who went for a run once or twice a week more than doubled their efforts (117 per cent on average), said World Athletics in a media release.

To help everyone keep moving, World Athletics said it will offer an exclusive opportunity to tap into the inspiration and knowledge of six Olympic, world and continental champions from six continents.

Each week, a different athlete will set a fun fitness challenge to complete, by video, and offer workouts and wisdom to help everyone complete the challenge and improve their fitness.

To take part, one can sign up for the challenge on World Athletics’ website for exclusive access to these challenges starting June 25.