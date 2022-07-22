World Athletics C’ships: Eldhose Paul becomes first Indian to qualify for men’s triple jump final

With a jump of 16.68 metres, Eldhose Paul became the first Indian to qualify for the men’s triple jump final at the World Athletics Championships 2022.

Paul finished 12th overall after being placed in Group A and posting a personal best jump of 16.99 at the Federation Cup earlier this year. However, the other two Indians in the running, Praveen Chithravel (also in Group A) and Abdulla Aboobacker (in Group B), failed to make the cut on Thursday.

While Praveen finished 17th in qualifying with a best jump of 16.49m, Abdulla Aboobacker only managed 16.45m to finish 19th out of 28 competitors.

Both jumpers were way off their personal best marks. Praveen Chithravel set a personal best of 17.18m at the National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships in Chennai in June, while Abdulla Aboobacker set a personal best of 17.19m at the Indian Grand Prix in Bhubaneswar in May.

Pedro Pichardo, the Tokyo 2020 champion, won qualifying with a 17.16-metre attempt.

The final qualifying mark for the men’s triple jump finals at Oregon 2022 was set at 17.05 metres, or the best of at least 12 competitors. Five athletes broke the automatic qualifying distance, including China’s Zhu Yaming (17.08m) and Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango (17.15m), who won silver and bronze in Tokyo, respectively.

Both the men’s javelin throw and triple jump finals are scheduled for Saturday (Sunday) in India.

(Inputs from IANS)