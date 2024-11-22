Work underway on 13-GW solar power plant in Ladakh: Khattar

Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar has said that work is underway on a 13-gigawatt solar power plant in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The solar plant will meet local energy requirements and help address the energy needs of other parts of the country.

The minister, currently on a three-day visit to Ladakh, reviewed the working of the power and housing departments in Leh. He said Ladakh has significant potential to develop solar power due to its vast area.

Referring to the challenges faced by the power department during the winter season, the minister said that the additional power demand from the Union Territory is being met through the Government of India’s excess quota to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during the harsh winter months.

He added that all efforts will be made to address manpower issues of the power department at the earliest.

Talking about the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme for the Union Territory, the minister said that projects worth Rs 1,080 crore have already been awarded, and work has commenced.

Khattar said that power supply and distribution lines to the Nubra and Zanskar valleys will be set up expeditiously, which will greatly help in meeting the energy requirements of these regions. He added that all efforts are being made on a war footing to remove the bottlenecks associated with the projects.

During the meeting, the minister was given a detailed overview of the working of the concerned departments’ operations and was briefed on their achievements by the officials concerned. He expressed satisfaction with the departments’ performance and assured them of all possible help in overcoming shortcomings and difficulties being faced by the departments owing to the tough terrain of the region.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the minister said that Ladakh aims to achieve 100 per cent waste material processing. A detailed report on the project was presented to him on Friday. He added that the ministry is keen to improve the working conditions of Safai Mitras so that they do not face any occupational hazards while performing their duties.

The minister has instructed that under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for water supply and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) projects in the regions of Leh and Kargil should be finalised at the earliest. The timely preparation and approval of the DPRs will ensure the smooth implementation of these vital projects, which will contribute to the overall development and quality of life in both Leh and Kargil.

He said that a survey of all homeless people would be conducted in the Union Territory to enable them to avail the benefits of the PM Awas Yojana. He assured that his ministry will ensure no one remains homeless in Ladakh.