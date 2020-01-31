India Women on Friday won the toss and elected to field against England in the first match of Australia Women’s Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2020 at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

England were 59 for 4 after 10 overs with skipper Heather Knight (27*) and Tammy Beaumont (0) at the crease.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad claimed the wicket of Amy Ellen Jones (1) in the very first over of the innings. In her following over, Gayakwad dismissed Danielle Wyatt (4). Radha Yadav got the wicket of Natalie Sciver (20) to put England totally inside the pressure pit.

After this, Knight joined hands with Fran Wilson to keep England in contention with a 21-run partnership but Shikha Pandey sent Wilson back to pavilion and increased the problems for England.

The third team in the series is Australia. A total of six matches will be played in this series before the final, this implies that every team will play 4 matches. The top two teams will qualify for the final battle at Junction Oval in Melbourne on Friday.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (w), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Amy Ellen Jones (w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn