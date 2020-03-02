New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine on Monday won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in their virtual quarterfinal match at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

Both the teams are playing with the same XIs that featured in their respective previous matches.

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bowl in their virtual #T20WorldCup quarter-final against Australia at the Junction Oval. Good decision? 🤔#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/kMttFNPUGO — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 2, 2020

“We are bowling first. The pitch will not change a lot, we want to chase down the target. Our bowlers have been outstanding, we have worked hard on our fielding as well. We are playing the same side,” said Devine after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, Australia skipper Meg Lanning said: “I wasn’t sure so happy to have lost the toss. Not too worried about batting first. She (Perry) has pulled up well and we have made no changes. Very excited and looking forward to the game.”

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Rachel Priest(w), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (w), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt