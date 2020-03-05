After India made it to the final of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World in the most unprecedented manner, wishes have come pouring in for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli congratulated the Women in Blue for reaching their maiden final of a T20 World Cup.

He wrote, “Congratulations to the Indian Women’s team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. @BCCIWomen.”

Congratulations to the Indian Women’s team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. 🇮🇳👏 @BCCIWomen — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 5, 2020

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman also heaped praises on the Indian eves. Sehwag wrote, “Would have loved seeing the semi-finals but Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai. Mehnat ka parinaam achha milta hai. A reward for Winning all the matches in the group stage. Congratulations @BCCIWomen and wishing you glory this Sunday #T20WorldCup.”

Would have loved seeing the semi-finals but Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai.

Mehnat ka parinaam achha milta hai. A reward for Winning all the matches in the group stage. Congratulations @BCCIWomen and wishing you glory this Sunday #T20WorldCup — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2020

Laxman, on the other hand, said, “Would have been great to see the match, but many congratulations to @BCCIWomen for making it to the finals of the #T20WorldCup . A reward for winning 4 out of 4 in the group stages. Wishing the girls the very best for the finals on #WomensDay.”

Would have been great to see the match, but many congratulations to @BCCIWomen for making it to the finals of the #T20WorldCup . A reward for winning 4 out of 4 in the group stages. Wishing the girls the very best for the finals on #WomensDay — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 5, 2020

The first semifinal of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2020 between India and Australia was abandoned due to rain. However, India advance to the final courtesy their table-topping finish in Group A and England, meanwhile, walked out of the tournament with a heavy heart.