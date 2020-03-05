After India made it to the final of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World in the most unprecedented manner, wishes have come pouring in for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli congratulated the Women in Blue for reaching their maiden final of a T20 World Cup.

He wrote, “Congratulations to the Indian Women’s team on qualifying for the  @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. @BCCIWomen.”

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman also heaped praises on the Indian eves. Sehwag wrote, “Would have loved seeing the semi-finals but Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai. Mehnat ka parinaam achha milta hai. A reward for Winning all the matches in the group stage. Congratulations @BCCIWomen and wishing you glory this Sunday #T20WorldCup.”

Laxman, on the other hand, said, “Would have been great to see the match, but many congratulations to @BCCIWomen for making it to the finals of the #T20WorldCup . A reward for winning 4 out of 4 in the group stages. Wishing the girls the very best for the finals on #WomensDay.”

The first semifinal of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2020 between India and Australia was abandoned due to rain. However, India advance to the final courtesy their table-topping finish in Group A and England, meanwhile, walked out of the tournament with a heavy heart.