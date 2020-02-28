England registered a comfortable victory against Pakistan in a Group B match of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup by 42 runs on Friday at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

On being asked to bat first, England’s innings was bolstered by last match’s star and skipper Heather Knight as she smashed a 47-ball 62 to help the Three Lions post a commendable total of 158/7.

Heather Knight at Canberra in 2020 Innings: 4

Runs: 315

Strike rate: 155.94

Average: 105

Fifties: 3

Hundreds: 1 Capital form 💥#ENGvPAK | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jDaL5qnNoM — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 28, 2020

Natalie Sciver and Fran Wilson contributed by sharing important partnerships with Knight. While Sciver scored 36 off 29 balls, Wilson played 19-ball innings for 22 runs.

For Pakistan, it was a tale of dismay with a flurry of misfields and dropped catches. They were riding high after beating former champions West Indies in their opening encounter and had forced England to commit several mistakes as well but the efforts from the fielders let the whole team down.

Diana Baig was tight with her line and length and bowled brilliantly for her numbers of 1/26. However, it was Aiman Anwer who hurt England the most with her figure of 3/30. Nida Dar took two but was expensive, while Aliya Riaz chipped in with a scalp.

Chasing, the Women in Green never looked in contention as regular wickets crippled them from the core. Aliya Riaz gave a glimpse of hope during her 33-run innings of 41 runs but fell short of supporting hands. Other than her, no other batswoman crossed double figures.