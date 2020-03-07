After the semifinals in Sydney witnessed heavy rains, fans have been left wondering if the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final on Sunday will also endure a similar fate.

It will be a huge shame if the final is either washed out or reduced as the organisers are looking to make it the biggest event in the history of women’s sports.

In Australia they have the home team and in India they have the most popular cricket team in the world and a nerve-wracking final is certainly on the cards for the expected 90,000 fans who will throng into the iconic MCG on March 8, the day also celebrated as the international women’s day.

India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Pitch Report

The track at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is expected to offer good assistance to both the batters and the bowlers. During the day hours, the willows tend to struggle a bit but given the fact that the final is a night affair the likes of Shafali Verma, Alyssa Healy will have the chance to flex their arms.

The ground has not hosted a single match so far in the tournament and thus it will be fresh wicket. The team winning the toss might go with bowling first just to have a look at how the pitch behaves, Also, the chasing teams have won thrice in the last five T20Is at MCG.

India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Weather Report

Much to the relief of cricket fans across the globe, no rain has been predicted in Melbourne on Sunday and the Women’s T20 World Cup final will be a full-length affair. The day is expected to provide the perfect conditions for the fans to witness the game at the iconic MCG.

The temperature during the game hours is likely to hover around 16-20 degree Celcius. The wind will have no substantial role to play and will make the lives of the fielders relatively easier on the ground.