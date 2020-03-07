The Indian women’s cricket team will be playing against hosts Australia in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Both the teams are all in readiness for the titular clash. While India are yet to lose a game in the tournament, Australia have lost just one match and that too against India in the opening match.

The hosts will have a brilliant chance to avenge their opening loss on Sunday but it won’t be that easy against an Indian team who has been in phenomenal form this year.

Toss will play a key role

When both the teams take the field on Sunday, both the skippers would want to win the toss as it could have a crucial role to play in the result of the match. This is because no team which has won the toss has ever ended up on the losing side at the MCG.

As per the data available, there have been 7 Women’s T20 matches that have been played at this venue in which Australia have won three tosses and ending up winning all three of them.

India have played a solitary match at this venue which they won but the toss had favoured the Indian team on that occasion.

Teams batting first have won three matches

In the 7 T2OI matches played at this venue, teams batting first have won only three matches. While the other four have been won by teams batting second. India had also defeated Australia while chasing way back in 2016.

Australia’s performance in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020