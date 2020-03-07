Former Australia pacer Brett Lee is all impressed by teenage India opener Shafali Verma, who is in the form of her life

“In Shafali Verma, India boast one of the most talented players in the world and you feel that for Australia to win the game, dismissing her will likely be their first job,” said Lee as quoted by IANS via ICC.

16-year-old Shafali has been exceptional with the bat at the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Shafali’s explosive batting at the top of the order saw her score 161 runs in four innings. Her quickfire knocks include 29 off 15, 39 off 17, 46 off 34 balls and 47 off 34.

“I’ve been so impressed with the opener – it’s staggering to believe she’s only 16 with the confidence she has in her own ability and the way she strikes the ball so cleanly,” said Lee.

“She’s such good fun to watch and I’m not sure the women’s game has seen anyone like her for such a long time. To be the world’s best T20 batter already shows just how far she has progressed in such a short space of time and the experience in this tournament will hold her in good stead for years to come.

“Even with the way she’s played in Australia and her fearless brand of cricket, you still get the feeling she has more to come as well. She’s got a big score in her locker and there’s probably no better place to do that than the MCG,” he added.