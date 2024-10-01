Women’s T20 World Cup: Bangladesh stun Pakistan; Sri Lanka too notch up a win in warm-ups

Sri Lanka made it two wins in two games while Pakistan succumbed to their second defeat, going down to Bangladesh by 23 runs in the Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up action here on Monday. The lead-up to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 saw another round of interesting games as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh triumphed on the third day of the warm-up games against Scotland and Pakistan respectively.

Sri Lanka boosted their confidence, notching up their second win in as many warm-up matches ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup. A resounding bowling performance saw them bundle Scotland out for 58. They then chased down the target for a five-wicket win.

Udeshika Prabodani and Sachini Nisansala picked up two wickets each while Sarah Bryce and Rachel Slater were the only two Scotland batters to make double digits.

In response, Scotland began well, sending back the Sri Lankan openers cheaply. Kathryn Bryce produced a superb inswinger to beat Vishmi Gunaratne and hit the stumps as Scotland once again showed promise with the ball after their win over Pakistan two days ago. But, this time the target was too low for a bigger fight as Sri Lanka romped home to a win with Kaveesha Dilhari leading the charge.

Pakistan copped their second defeat ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup, losing to Bangladesh despite being in a dominant position at one point in the game. Opting to bat first, Bangladesh were 94/5 in 16 overs before Shorna Akter’s 17-ball 28* gave them a fighting total of 140/7.

Akter was once again in the thick of the action with the ball, prizing out key wickets as Pakistan struggled to keep up with the required rate. Omaima Sohail held the innings together for a bit, but Rabeya Khan sent her back for 33 as Pakistan slipped to 115/8 with a tall ask in front of them in the final two overs. Bangladesh eventually completed a win to make a strong impression.

Pakistan had earlier lost to Scotland in their first warm-up game on Saturday.