Australia Women on Thursday thrashed Bangladesh Women by 86 runs at the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. With the win, the Aussies keep their chances for a semifinal berth alive.

Skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in their tie at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney wreaked havoc on Bangladeshi bowlers as Australia posted a total of 189 for 1 in the allotted 20 overs.

Healy scored 83 off 53 with the help of ten fours and three sixes, whereas Mooney scored 81 not out off 58 which was laced with 9 fours. The duo stitched an opening-wicket partnership of 151 runs.

Records broken by Alyssa Healy today: Most runs by a wicket-keeper at the Women’s #T20WorldCup 👉 558 Most dismissals by a keeper at the Women’s #T20WorldCup 👉 22 Most runs in an innings by a keeper at the Women’s #T20WorldCup 👉 83 What. A. Player.#AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/CviLoEt1Oi — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 27, 2020

In reply, Bangladesh managed only 103 runs that too at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Australia pacer Megan Schutt was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 3 for 21 in 4 overs. Meanwhile, Jess Jonassen returned figures of 2 for 17 in her quota of 4 overs.

“That’s something we identified and worked on especially (hitting straight against spinners )in the powerplay and the plan worked today. The sub-continent teams are trying to bowl as slow and we have practised a lot in the nets yesterday. Tonight with the breeze we have identified the short boundaries and Beth and I worked out which areas to target. Not easy to field under lights and we have done okay today,” said Healy, who was declared the Player of the Match.