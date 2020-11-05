Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone took four wickets for just nine runs on Thursday as Trailblazers blew away Velocity for a paltry 47 runs and then chased the target down in 7.5 overs at the cost of one wicket to clinch the second Women’s T20 Challenge match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

By the time the powerplay came to an end, Velocity found themselves tottering at 22/5 wickets in 20 overs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad then took consecutive wickets in the ninth over to reduce the batting side to 27/7 wickets in 20 overs. Ecclestone finished things off by dismissing Jahanara Alam off the first ball of the 16th over.

In reply, Deandra Dottin made unbeaten 29 off 28 balls to lead Trailblazers to win.

“When the wicket wasn’t turning, I tried to keep it straight and vary the pace. It’s quite nice to get few wickets. So many youngsters around, they are teaching me the Hindi language and I’m trying to understand their culture,” said Englishwoman Ecclestone after the match.

Brief scores: Velocity 47 all out in 15.1 overs (Shafali Verma 13, Leigh Kasperek 11 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 4/9) lost to Trailblazers 49/1 in 7.5 overs (D Dottin 29 not out) by 9 wkts