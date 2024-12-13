Women’s Jr Asia Cup: India reach semis with 9-0 win over Thailand

India dominated on all fronts and defeated Thailand 9-0 in their fourth Pool A match at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup here on Thursday. With this win, India progressed into the semifinals of the event and also sealed a spot in the FIH Junior World Cup 2025, to be held in Chile.

Deepika (28’, 31’, 35’, 55’) scored four goals and now leads the scoring charts of the tournament with ten goals. Kanika Siwach (23’, 25’, 40’), Lalrinpuii (27’) and Sakshi Rana (17’) also contributed with goals.

India started the game strong and dominated the possession in the first quarter and created good chances. India received two penalty corners but couldn’t make them count as the quarter ended all square.

India found the opening goal early in the second quarter as Captain Jyoti Singh provided an assist to Vice Captain Sakshi Rana whose powerful shot from distance found the net.

Moments later in the 23rd minute, India received their third penalty corner. The ball went to Kanika Siwach who scored from a brilliant drag-flick to increase the advantage. India added another goal in the 25th minute as Kanika Siwach scored from another penalty corner to make it 3-0.

The fourth goal came soon in the 27th minute with a field goal by Lalrinpuii and the fifth came from Deepika in the 28th minute through a penalty corner.

The third quarter began with a penalty corner for India which was converted by Deepika. The top-scorer of the tournament, she scored another field goal in the 35th minute to complete her hat-trick.

In the 40th minute, India played a string of good passes in the shooting circle and found the eighth goal with a close-range strike from Lalrinpuii.

Thailand did well to fend off India’s attacks in the fourth quarter but Deepika continued her scoring spree and bagged a field goal to end the game 9-0 and progress into the semifinals.

India will next face Japan in the semifinals on December 14 at 18:00 hours IST to fight for a spot in the grand finale.