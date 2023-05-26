Women’s Hockey: India goes down to Australia ‘A’ 2-3

Indian Women’s hockey team suffered yet another defeat as they went down 2-3 to Australia “A” in the fourth game of their tour Adelaide on Thursday.

Salima Tete (40’) and Sangita Kumari (54’) netted a goal each for India after Alice Arnott (18’) and Ruby Harris (20’, 35’) had put the hosts in front.

The Visitors have already lost three match series against Australia 2-0 with one match being drawn

Against Australia ‘A’, the visitors dominated the proceedings with high pressing in the first quarter, which ended goalless.

India focused on maintaining ball possession in the second quarter, but the hosts took the lead through Alice Arnott (18′) . Two minutes later Ruby Harris increased the lead .

With the scoreline stacked against them, India began to play aggressively and even made some good attacks, but couldn’t find the back of the net as Australia ‘A’ went into the half-time break with the 2-0 lead.