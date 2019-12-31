Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is celebrating his 78th birthday on Tuesday. The Scotland born tactician is widely regarded as one of the greatest football brains in the history of the game and has won more trophies than any other manager in the world.

Ferguson was in charge of the Manchester United team for 26 years during which he won 38 trophies which included 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and a couple of UEFA Champions League trophies.

In 1999, he was deservedly knighted in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for his remarkable services to the game. During his stint as the manager of the Red Devils, Ferguson surpassed Sir Matt Busby to become the longest-serving manager of the Premier League giants. Ferguson retired from management at the end of 2012-12 season which saw him win the Premier League for the 13th time.

