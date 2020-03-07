Wishes started coming in bulk as legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards turned 68 on Saturday.

Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Vivian played 121 Tests and 187 ODIs scoring 8540 and 6721 runs, respectively. He scored 24 centuries in the longest format of the game and 11 in the white-ball game.

“Happy birthday, Sir @ivivianrichards. Wishing you good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead,” wrote India skipper Virat Kohli.

Happy birthday, Sir @ivivianrichards. Wishing you good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead. 🎂 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 7, 2020

“Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir Viv. It has always been a privilge to watch you bat and more so to know you personally over the years. Have a happy and healthy year,” tweeted legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir Viv.

It has always been a privilge to watch you bat and more so to know you personally over the years.

Have a happy and healthy year. pic.twitter.com/ppSgsftY4e — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 7, 2020

“15,261 international runs…Match-winning 138* in 1979 at cricket World Cup final…The then-fastest Test century, off 56 balls, against England in 1986…That swagger…It’s the King’s birthday! Many happy returns, Vivian Richards,” wrote ICC.

🔹 15,261 international runs

🔹 Match-winning 138* in 1979 @cricketworldcup final

🔹 The then-fastest Test century, off 56 balls, against England in 1986

🔹 That swagger 😎 It’s the King’s birthday! Many happy returns, @ivivianrichards! 🎉 🎂 pic.twitter.com/CUd5tyf1uT — ICC (@ICC) March 7, 2020

“Birthday wishes to The King, Sir Vivian Richards! Crown. Absolute legend, and a great human being,” tweeted former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif.

Birthday wishes to The King, Sir @ivivianrichards! 👑 Absolute legend, and a great human being. pic.twitter.com/UnEBrsqr40 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 7, 2020

“The term ‘Master Blaster’ aptly suited to him, he used to send shivers down a bowler’s spine, had an aura of himself, the gait to the pitch,the nonchalance after smashing a six, all made him a legend of the game.Honoured to have played against him.Happy Birthday Vivian Richards,” wrote former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram.