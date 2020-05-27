Wishes pour in for Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene and former Australia star Michael Hussey as the duo celebrate their birthday on Wednesday. Jayawardene turned 43 while Hussey turned 45.

“Happy birthday to Mr Cricket – Michael Hussey,” wrote ICC.

The stylish Australia batsman made 302 international appearances, scoring 12,398 runs at an exceptional average of 49 across formats. Happy birthday to Mr Cricket – Michael Hussey 🏏 pic.twitter.com/yHbelfyK1V — ICC (@ICC) May 27, 2020

“79 Tests, 19 Test tons – Mr Cricket turns 45 today! Michael Hussey was under serious pressure on the eve of the 2010-11 Ashes, but answered the critics with an epic ton at the Gabba,” wrote Cricket Australia (CA).

79 Tests, 19 Test tons – Mr Cricket turns 45 today! 🥳@mhussey393 was under serious pressure on the eve of the 2010-11 Ashes, but answered the critics with an epic ton at the Gabba. pic.twitter.com/XF15GHXmyN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 26, 2020

Happy birthday to the legendary Sri Lanka batsman Mahela Jayawardene! To celebrate, we will give you the opportunity to vote for his top Test knocks in a bracket challenge! Stay tuned to join the celebrations 🎉 pic.twitter.com/671XpW5mzB — ICC (@ICC) May 27, 2020

Way back in 1999, a young Mahela Jayawardene hit his first ODI century in a match-winning knock against England. Happy birthday to the Sri Lankan legend! 🎉 @MahelaJay pic.twitter.com/lAao3muL1M — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 27, 2020

“25,957 international runs…Test high score of 374…54 international centuries…440 international catches.

“Happy Birthday to legend Mahela Jayawardene,” tweeted Sri Lanka Cricket.