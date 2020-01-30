After his boys outplayed West Ham 2-0 at London Stadium on Wednesday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that the Reds would have done better.

On Wednesday, Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were on the scorecard as Klopp claimed his 50th away victory in the top-flight English league.

Salah drew the first blood after converting from the spot in the 35th minute. Divock Origi was brought down by West Ham defender Issa Diop inside the box before being able to get a shot away and referee Jon Moss awarded the Reds a penalty.

In the 52nd minute, Salah provided a fine assist for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to double the lead for Liverpool.

“I wish we would have done better but I take it like it is because if it would be easy to win this amount of games and have this number of points, so many other teams would have done it,” said Klopp as quoted by club’s official website.

“It’s just really incredibly difficult. We played a sensational game (against Wolverhampton Wanderers), it was a tough game. A couple of days before that I think we played against United – super game. Before that, I don’t know exactly – super game. Today it was a game; we still had to win but we did it,” he added.

With the win, Liverpool extend their lead at the top of the table. With 70 points from 24 games, they maintain a 19-point gap with second-placed Manchester City and 22-points from third-placed Leicester City.