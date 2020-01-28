Sean Williams scored a hundred as Zimbabwe posted 352/6 against Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the second Test in Harare on Monday.

The left-handed batsman scored 107 off 137 balls with the help of 10 fours and three sixes as Sikandar Raza (72) and Brendan Taylor (62) struck half-centuries.

For the islanders, paceman Suranga Lakmal took two wickets as did Dhananjaya de Silva.

Williams scored his second Test century and joined hands with Raza when the team were in a spot of bother at 133/4. The pair shared a 159-run stand which was broken by Lasith Embuldeniya as Raza found Angelo Mathews in the deep, who completed a diving catch.

Sri Lanka won the first Test of the two-match series by 10 wickets.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 352/6 in 90 overs (Sean Williams 107, Sikandar Raza 72, Brendan Taylor 62; Suranga Lakmal 2/31, Dhananjaya de Silva 2/67) vs Sri Lanka